Gunman kills two at Moldova's main airport before being arrested - police

A foreign national shot dead two people at Moldova's main international airport on Friday after being denied entry into the country, police and the interior ministry said.

Police detained the man after the incident at Chisinau International Airport, the east European country's largest airport. "At this moment the danger has been eliminated. The aggressor was wounded and is being treated," police said on Facebook.

Police said flights would resume after a brief delay. A police source said the arriving passenger had flown in from Turkey and that he had used a firearm against border guards.

Moldova's Newsmaker website cited unnamed officials saying the man had seized a gun from a border police officer after being taken to an area to be barred entry. The report said he had then opened fire.

Moldova, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has a population of 2.6 million and is pushing to join the European Union. It lies between Romania and Ukraine.

