Left Menu

EPA's first airplane emissions rules withstand court challenge

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 00:50 IST
EPA's first airplane emissions rules withstand court challenge

A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected a challenge to the first federal regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes, which environmental groups and several Democrat-led states have insisted are too lenient.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the Environmental Protection Agency adequately considered issues like climate change when crafting the rules for commercial and large business planes. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, writing for the court, said the decision to not adopt stricter rules rested on the "reasonable judgment that the best way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally would be to align with international standards."

Three environmental groups, 12 states and the District of Columbia sued in 2021 saying that the EPA's regulations "by EPA's own analysis, will reduce no emissions whatsoever and will prompt no improvements to airplanes' emissions reduction technology." Liz Jones, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the environmental groups, said aviation pollution will keep rising as a result of the EPA's "do nothing" regulatory approach.

The EPA said it is reviewing the decision. The states, including California, Illinois and New York, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization's standards were agreed to in 2016. They are "technology-following," meaning they do not set unachievable standards with the hopes of spurring future innovations, the court said.

The U.S. rules were finalized in January 2021 in the final days of the Trump administration, with industry support. The Biden administration said it would not rewrite the rules but would press for more ambitious international standards. The United States has set a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023