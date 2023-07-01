Poland fears Wagner in Belarus could destabilise region -FT
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 01:23 IST
The Wagner group, which has relocated to Belarus, could use migrants from Africa and other places where the paramilitary group operates to destabilise Central and Eastern Europe, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing Jacek Siewiera, head of Poland's national bureau of security.
