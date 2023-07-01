UK, Australia and Canada express 'deep concern' over Israel's approval of new settlement units in West Bank

Britain, Australia and Canada have expressed "deep concern" at the approval by Israel's government of new settlement units in the West Bank and an ongoing cycle of violence, they said in a joint statement Friday.

"The continued expansion of settlements is an obstacle to peace and negatively impacts efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution. We call on the Government of Israel to reverse these decisions," they said.

