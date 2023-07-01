US Trade Rep Tai to meet with top Mexico, Canada officials in Cancun next week -USTR

The U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Cancun, Mexico, from July 6-7 to meet with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Friday.

The U.S. and Canada are currently engaged in a trade dispute with Mexico.

