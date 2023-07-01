Left Menu

Rioters loot gun store in central Marseille, steal a few rifles - police

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 02:24 IST
French rioters looted a gun store in the centre of Marseille, France's second city, and took away some hunting rifles but no ammunitions, Marseille police said on Friday.

One individual was arrested with a rifle likely coming from the gun store, police said. The store was now being guarded by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

