Rioters loot gun store in central Marseille, steal a few rifles - police
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 02:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 02:24 IST
French rioters looted a gun store in the centre of Marseille, France's second city, and took away some hunting rifles but no ammunitions, Marseille police said on Friday.
One individual was arrested with a rifle likely coming from the gun store, police said. The store was now being guarded by police.
