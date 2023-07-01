Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief over Maharashtra bus accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the tragic bus accident that took place on Saturday in Maharashtras Buldhana and said quick treatment is being provided to the injured. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the tragic bus accident that took place on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana and said quick treatment is being provided to the injured. At least 25 passengers were charred to death after the bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district early Saturday morning. ''The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. ''Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi. The private bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into the divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja and caught fire, police said.

