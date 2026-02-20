Amit Shah Champions Hindi and Local Languages in Tripura
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that promoting Hindi strengthens all languages, refuting claims of Hindi imposition. Speaking in Tripura, Shah advocated for the Devanagari script and urged preserving local dialects. He highlighted the Northeast's development under PM Modi and the need for nurturing mother tongues.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for the promotion of Hindi, asserting it strengthens all other languages while debunking myths of Hindi imposition. Speaking at the 'Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Agartala, Tripura, he presented Hindi and regional languages as 'two sisters' advancing together in harmony.
Shah addressed controversies in Tripura over the script for Kokborok, urging the adoption of the Devanagari script, deeming it a 'computer-friendly and scientific' choice. Amidst this, he stressed the significance of preserving dialects and promoting the use of mother tongues at home.
Highlighting the Northeast's progress under PM Modi's leadership, Shah mentioned 21 peace accords and increased investments in the region. He praised the Northeast's linguistic diversity, claiming it as an ideal location to fortify Indian languages.

