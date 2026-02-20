Left Menu

Congress Protests Against Hindi Push During Amit Shah's Tripura Visit

The Congress held a demonstration in Agartala opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, suspecting a political agenda to promote Hindi over local languages ahead of International Mother Language Day. The Congress demands the inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:08 IST
Congress Protests Against Hindi Push During Amit Shah's Tripura Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Agartala, the Congress launched a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, expressing concerns over a perceived agenda to prioritize Hindi in India's linguistic landscape.

Held in front of the party's state headquarters, the demonstration coincided with Shah's participation at a conference on official languages, raising questions about the timing just ahead of International Mother Language Day.

The Congress claims there is a push to undermine local languages like Kokborok, prevalent among Tripura's tribes, and is demanding its recognition in the Constitution. Shah, however, asserted that promoting Hindi fortifies all languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026