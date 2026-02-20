Congress Protests Against Hindi Push During Amit Shah's Tripura Visit

In Agartala, the Congress launched a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, expressing concerns over a perceived agenda to prioritize Hindi in India's linguistic landscape.

Held in front of the party's state headquarters, the demonstration coincided with Shah's participation at a conference on official languages, raising questions about the timing just ahead of International Mother Language Day.

The Congress claims there is a push to undermine local languages like Kokborok, prevalent among Tripura's tribes, and is demanding its recognition in the Constitution. Shah, however, asserted that promoting Hindi fortifies all languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)