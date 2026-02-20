Congress Protests Against Hindi Push During Amit Shah's Tripura Visit
The Congress held a demonstration in Agartala opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, suspecting a political agenda to promote Hindi over local languages ahead of International Mother Language Day. The Congress demands the inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
In Agartala, the Congress launched a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, expressing concerns over a perceived agenda to prioritize Hindi in India's linguistic landscape.
Held in front of the party's state headquarters, the demonstration coincided with Shah's participation at a conference on official languages, raising questions about the timing just ahead of International Mother Language Day.
The Congress claims there is a push to undermine local languages like Kokborok, prevalent among Tripura's tribes, and is demanding its recognition in the Constitution. Shah, however, asserted that promoting Hindi fortifies all languages.
