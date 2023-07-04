Left Menu

CBI to send judicial requests to UK, UAE, S Korea in bribery case against lobbyist Sanjay Bhandari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:58 IST
CBI to send judicial requests to UK, UAE, S Korea in bribery case against lobbyist Sanjay Bhandari
The CBI will send letters rogatory to the UK, the UAE and South Korea in connection with a bribery case against lobbyist Sanjay Bhandari, accused of influencing a contract related to an ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPAL) plant in Gujarat, officials said Tuesday.

The contract was for setting up a dual feed cracker unit (DFCU) at OPAL plant in Dahej.

The agency has filed three applications seeking the issuance of letters rogatory, a judicial request by a court for assistance of a foreign court, to the UAE, the UK and South Korea for information related to the case and accused individuals and companies, they said.

