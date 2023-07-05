Pandor addresses Bi-National Council meeting between SA and DRC

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has told her Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart that her desire is to see tangible change in the lives of citizens as the two countries forge stronger ties.

“Our main goal and vision is to see real changes in our peoples livelihoods. We want to see our youth educated and trained to become responsible future leaders of our nations. We want to bring women into the fold so that they have full participation in our economies. We want to create sustainable jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities that ensure that our people are independent, self-sustained, enabled and empowered to take charge of their own future and destiny. Until the above is achieved, we will continue to put shoulder on the wheel, one Bi-National Council (BNC) at a time,” she said.

Pandor was speaking on Tuesday in Kinshasa during the Ministerial Meeting of the 12th Session of the BNC between South Africa and the DRC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to join the South African delegations where he will co-chair the 12th session of the DRC-South Africa BNC with President Félix Tshisekedi, due to take place on Thursday, 6 July 2023.

The two nations, according to the Minister, share strong relations based on historic bonds.

“These are the bonds that keep us together during difficult and pleasant times. We represent people who have shared vision of peace and prosperity,” she said, adding that the bonds are also inspired by pan-African ideals and solidarity.

“South Africa and the DRC have featured prominently in each other’s growth path. As South Africa, we see strategic and mutual value in the bilateral relations that must always be guarded and promoted.”

The BNC is an opportune time to assess the status of implementation of agreed programmes, evaluate the state of legal instruments, identify new areas of cooperation and enhance the implementation of all agreements signed between the two countries.

The nations currently have 38 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between them, of which several are at various stages of completion and will soon be signed and implemented.

The scope of agreements, she said are wide and continue to increase, particularly in the fields of agriculture, mining, infrastructure development, defence and security, economy and finance, trade and investments as well as social and humanitarian affairs.

Meanwhile, the Minister told the delegates that she was pleased that the session also created a platform for businesspeople to engage in a formal manner through convening a business forum.

She called on business to leverage the opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an agreement that will create the largest free trade area encompassing most countries in the continent.

Pandor believes that the AfCFTA will thrust the states towards the pursuit of beneficial economic integration in the continent.

“The beneficiation of our natural resources within the shores of our continent will ensure that full benefit is derived from the value chain and our people realise the much-needed opportunities. It is only by working together that we can bring forth the change we want. I look forward to our fruitful deliberations and the report prepared by our senior officials.”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)