Left Menu

Berlusconi family remains committed to MFE media business-CEO

The Berlusconi family has never discussed selling out of MFE-MediaForEurope and the company remains committed to expanding its European television business, MFE Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi told reporters. NO POLITICS FOR PIER SILVIO French media group Vivendi is the second largest shareholder in MFE, but relations with Fininvest have been strained since 2016, when a planned pay TV partnership turned sour.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:56 IST
Berlusconi family remains committed to MFE media business-CEO

The Berlusconi family has never discussed selling out of MFE-MediaForEurope and the company remains committed to expanding its European television business, MFE Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi told reporters. The CEO was addressing merger and acquisition speculation that boosted shares in MFE following the death of his father, company founder Silvio Berlusconi, last month.

The Berlusconi family's Fininvest company holds 48.5% of the share capital of MFE, the company formerly known as Mediaset. "The answer to the question of whether as a family we ever discussed selling Mediaset is 'no'," Berlusconi told reporters at an event on Tuesday night.

Silvio Berlusconi's will is expected to be unsealed on Wednesday and details made public on Thursday, giving further pointers to the future of his business empire, sources with knowledge of the matter said. Fininvest declined to comment. MFE has pursued a strategy of European expansion to help head off competition from U.S. streaming giants. It has incorporated its Spanish business and owns a stake of almost 30% in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1.

"Regarding our presence in Germany, we see ourselves as long-term shareholders," Berlusconi said in remarks embargoed until Wednesday. "What interests us is pressing ahead with a European industrial project which we believe in, namely a combination of European broadcasters," he added.

"National television still has a big role to play but to keep pace with the web giants, you have to grow at the international level," added Berlusconi, speaking at a presentation of the group's autumn programme schedule. NO POLITICS FOR PIER SILVIO

French media group Vivendi is the second largest shareholder in MFE, but relations with Fininvest have been strained since 2016, when a planned pay TV partnership turned sour. Berlusconi played down any suggestion a closer media partnership with Vivendi may be revived, saying only that MFE had "totally normal relations with a silent financial investor."

Berlusconi is the eldest son of the former prime minister and one of his five children from two marriages. The MFE CEO said the family was united in its business plans. Under Italian law, the children have a right to inherit two-thirds of his wealth in equal parts, while the deceased is free to dispose of the remaining one-third how they see fit.

Silvio Berlusconi moved from business to politics in the 1990s and his Forza Italia party is in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government. Pier Silvio Berlusconi said he had no plans to follow the same path. "Absolutely not, I'm not going into politics," he said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023