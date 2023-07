UK appoints Martin Harris as new ambassador to Ukraine

The British government on Thursday named Martin Harris as the country's new ambassador to Ukraine.

Harris, who was previously Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General in Kyiv between 2003 and 2008, had most recently been the Foreign Office's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Outgoing ambassador to Kyiv, Melinda Simmons, who was appointed to the role in 2019, will take another diplomatic service appointment, the government said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)