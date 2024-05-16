Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key dates in the US presidential race

FACTBOX-Key dates in the US presidential race

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Republican former President Donald Trump will face each other in the 2024 presidential election in what is expected to be a divisive and closely fought contest. Here is a timeline of events related to the Nov. 5 election between now and Inauguration Day in January 2025.

2024 - May 21: Republicans and Democrats vote in Kentucky and Oregon primaries.

- May 23: Democrats vote in Idaho caucuses. - June 4: Democrats and Republicans vote in their primaries in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Democrats also vote in the District of Columbia.

- June 8: Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands hold Democratic nominating contests. - June 27: CNN will hold the first 2024 debate between Biden and Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, moderated by anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and with no audience present. The agreement between the campaigns breaks the decades-old tradition of three fall debates. September and October dates had already been set by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

- July 15-18: Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the party formally chooses its candidate. - Late July: Biden's campaign has suggested a vice presidential debate take place between Kamala Harris and Trump's yet-to-be-announced running mate in late July after the Republican National Convention.

- Aug. 19-22: Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where the party formally chooses its candidate. - Sept. 10: The second debate between Biden and Trump will be hosted by ABC.

- Nov. 5: Election Day - Later in November: It could take days for the election result to be known, especially if it is close and mail-in ballots are a factor.

2025 - Jan. 6: The vice president presides over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress, announces the results and declares who has been elected.

Ahead of the count on Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Trump lambasted his vice president, Mike Pence, for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's win. On that day, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by rioters, and some people chanted, "hang Mike Pence" as they tried to stop the count. Both chambers of Congress later resumed their work and certified Biden's win. Congress has since passed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022, which requires approval of one-fifth of the House and Senate to consider a challenge to a state's results – a much higher bar than existed before, when any single lawmaker from each chamber could trigger a challenge.

- Jan. 20: The inauguration of the election winner and their vice president takes place. At this ceremony, the victor and their vice president are officially sworn in and take office.

