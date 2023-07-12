U.S. Treasury sanctions 10 allegedly involved in Sinaloa Cartel fentanyl network
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:14 IST
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday sanctioned 10 people it said were associated with the Sinaloa Cartel's fentanyl network, it said in a statement.
The sanctioned includes Noel Lopez Perez, the brother of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's second wife.
