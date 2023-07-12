Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm.

NATION DEL39 DELHI-YAMUNA-LD FLOOD **** Yamuna swells to record level in Delhi, Kejriwal calls emergency meeting New Delhi: The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several riverside areas prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling an emergency meeting on the situation. **** DEL38 LD RAINS **** Focus shifts to rescue efforts as rains abate in parts of north India New Delhi: As the weather improved in parts of north India, which was pummelled by heavy rains for days, authorities on Wednesday worked on a war footing to rescue stranded tourists, restore vehicular traffic on arterial roads and prevent floodwaters from entering new areas. **** DEL62 CONG-PARL-STRATEGY MEET **** Congress meeting to discuss strategy for Monsoon session of parliament New Delhi: Top Congress leaders are likely to meet this weekend to discuss the party's strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament during which it plans to corner the government on several issues including rising prices, unemployment, Manipur violence and Balasore train accident. **** DEL74 MH-NCP-PRAFUL PATEL **** NCP's Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel reach Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders New Delhi: Amid a standoff over allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra, senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel arrived here on Wednesday evening for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leaders. **** CAL36 WB-PANCHAYAT-LD MAMATA **** Saddened over deaths in rural-poll violence, police free to act against culprits: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she is saddened at the loss of lives in "sporadic" incidents of violence during the panchayat elections. **** CAL34 WB-4TH LD RURAL POLL TMC inches closer to sweeping Bengal rural polls, bags nearly 35,000 gram panchayat seats Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday inched closer to a sweeping victory in Bengal's violence-scarred rural polls, bagging more than half the seats and leaving its rivals trailing way behind in results declared till now by the State Election Commission. **** DEL71 RAHUL-OFFICE **** Rahul Gandhi likely to have office-cum-residence at Nizamuddin East: Cong sources New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to set up his office-cum-residence soon in the East Nizamuddin area in south east Delhi, party sources said. **** DEL67 CBI-CHARGESHEET-LD DEFENCE **** CBI files charge sheet against journalist, ex-Navy commander in spying case New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for the alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies, officials said. **** CAL14 OD-TRAIN ACCIDENT-SUSPENSION **** Balasore train accident: Seven railway employees suspended Bhubaneswar: At least seven railway employees, including three employees arrested by the CBI, were suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha, a top official said. **** MDS12 KL-UCC-CPI(M)-CONG **** Cong lacks 'clear stand' on UCC issue, alleges ruling CPI(M) in Kerala Kozhikode (Ker): The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday accused the Congress for not having a ''clear stand'' on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue and said the grand old party was adopting different stance on the matter in various states. **** DEL69 AVI-LD SPICEJET **** SpiceJet to get Rs 500 crore from promoter Ajay Singh New Delhi: SpiceJet on Wednesday said its promoter and Chairman Ajay Singh will infuse Rs 500 crore into the airline, which will help boost its financial position as well as tap additional funds from a government scheme. **** DEL53 AVI-AIR INDIA-LD FLIGHT **** Air India says passenger assaulted crew onboard Toronto-Delhi flight on July 8 New DelhI: A male flyer assaulted crew and some other passengers while also damaging the lavatory door aboard an Air India flight from Toronto to Delhi on July 8, the airline said on Wednesday. **** MDS16 TN-UCC-DMK **** UCC is divisive, goes against Dr Ambedkar's assurance; DMK tells Law Commission Chennai: The DMK on Wednesday said it has submitted its representation against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to the Law Commission, urging it to recommend to the Centre to not implement the proposed code. **** BUSINESS DEL49 BIZ-TOMATO-LD PRICES **** Centre to sell tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi, other cities New Delhi: In a first, the Centre will start selling tomatoes at discounted rates in retail markets in the national capital and few other cities from Friday to provide relief to the consumers as the price of the kitchen staple is ruling high at over Rs 200 per kilogram in some parts of the country. **** DEL60 BIZ-LD INFLATION **** June retail inflation marginally up at 4.81 pc on higher food prices New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June, mainly on account of hardening prices of cereals and pulses, though it remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank. **** DEL50 BIZ-LD IIP **** Industrial production grows 5.2 pc in May New Delhi: India's industrial production rose to 5.2 per cent in May from 4.5 per cent in April 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to the official data released on Wednesday.**** LEGAL LGD23 DL-COURT-LALU **** Land for job 'scam': Delhi court grants time to CBI till Aug 8 to obtain sanction against Lalu Prasad New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted the CBI time till August 8 to obtain sanction to prosecute former railway minister Lalu Prasad and some officials of the public sector transport behemoth in a case related to an alleged land for job scam. **** LGD4 DL-HC-RIOTS-TAHIR 2020 Delhi riots: HC grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in 5 cases New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020. **** FOREIGN FGN60 JAISHANKAR-BILATERALS ****EAM Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Laos and Vietnam Jakarta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of meetings with his counterparts from several countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam, and discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern.**** FGN61 UNHRC-QURAN-INDIA ****India votes in favour of UNHRC resolution that strongly rejects acts of desecration of Quran United Nations/Geneva: India on Wednesday voted in favour of a draft resolution tabled in the UN Human Rights Council that condemns and strongly rejects recent "public and premeditated" acts of desecration of the Holy Quran.**** FGN57 PAK-ELECTION-SHARIF ****Current Pakistan govt's tenure to end on Aug 14, general election on schedule: PM Shehbaz Sharif Islamabad: The tenure of Pakistan's current government will end on August 14 and the Election Commission will announce the date for the next general election, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the nation on Wednesday.**** FGN51 NEPAL-HELICOPTER-CRASH-PROBE ****Nepal forms four-member committee to probe helicopter crash near Mt. Everest Kathmandu: The Nepal government has formed a four-member panel to probe the deadly helicopter crash near Mount Everest in the country's eastern region, authorities said on Wednesday.****

