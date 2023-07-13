Left Menu

Germany's new China strategy denounces Beijing's ambiguity on Ukraine

13-07-2023
China is not credible in its defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity given its support of Russian narratives, the German government said in the China strategy it released on Thursday, urging Beijing to take a clearer stance on Russia's invasion.

"Chinese propaganda is amplifying Russia's narratives regarding its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," the strategy reads. "This requires systematic, evidence-based monitoring and countermeasures on all levels, including at European level."

