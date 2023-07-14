Wagner fighters are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus

Mercenary fighters from Russia's Wagner group are training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the training was taking place near the town of Osipovichi, about 90 km (56 miles) south of the capital Minsk.

"(Wagner) fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines," the ministry said.

