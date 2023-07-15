Left Menu

Labourer drowns in Sutlej in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 15-07-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 13:59 IST
A 41-year-old labourer drowned in Sutlej river here while coming back from work, said police on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Jagdish Singh, a resident of village Nau Sher Singh Wala in Guruharsahai sub-division. Station House Officer (Guruharsahai) Jaswinder Singh said Jagdish Singh was returning from work when he was washed away in a swollen Sutlej.

''He was crossing a bridge which was overflown with water from Sutlej. Few people tried to stop him from crossing the bridge but he ignored the warning and as soon as he reached the middle of the bridge, he slipped and fell into the river,'' said the SHO. Later, a team of divers fished out his body.

Several areas of Punjab are facing floods due to three-day heavy downpour that lashed the state earlier in the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

