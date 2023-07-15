Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital but ok, his office says
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:51 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to hospital on Saturday but in good condition, his office said, after local media reported he had felt unwell.
Netanyahu, 73, was undergoing medical assessments at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, according to a brief statement from his office. Israeli media said he was taken there fully conscious from his private residence in coastal Caesarea. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
