Leopard enters residential colony in Nashik, attacks man

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:43 IST
A leopard attacked a pedestrian in a residential area in Nashik district in North Maharashtra, leaving him seriously injured, police said on Monday.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, took place at around 10 pm on Sunday in the Anand Nagar area of Nashik Road suburb, they said.

According to the police, the victim, Raju Sheikh, a resident of Nashik Road, was walking on the road in Gulmohar Colony when the leopard suddenly attacked him.

Sheikh received serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the wild animal is seen charging at the man and pouncing on him even as a motorbike rider passes by.

Meanwhile, the presence of the leopard has created panic in Nashik Road, Deolali Camp and nearby areas since the last few days. The feline was spotted by residents in Anand Nagar on Saturday night and early Sunday morning also.

