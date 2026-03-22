Syria's Secular Charm: Alcohol Ban Sparks Unity and Protest

In Damascus, a peaceful protest unfolded as crowds of Syrians rallied against a government decree intent on curbing alcohol sales, triggering fears over the erosion of secular freedoms in the cosmopolitan capital. The contentious decree was announced last week, effectively banning the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants and nightclubs across the city.

The demonstrators, encompassing various religious sects, converged in a Christian neighborhood, voicing their demands for the protection of personal liberties and the acknowledgment of religious diversity. 'This protest isn't about alcohol; it's about our fundamental right to choose,' stated Isa Qazah, a local sculptor attending the rally.

The government has defended its decision, citing community requests for such a measure. However, many view it as a crack in the fragile coexistence of Syria's religious groups, already strained by socio-political pressures. The decree faces criticism for its potential to escalate sectarian tensions amid an already volatile national landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)