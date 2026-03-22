Boost for Eateries: Commercial PNG Supply Increased
Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, announced a 20% increase in the supply of piped natural gas to commercial establishments, offering relief to restaurants and eateries affected by supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict. The state government responds to demands from the hotel industry.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has increased the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to commercial establishments by 20%, according to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The decision comes as a relief to restaurants and eateries affected by disruptions in commercial cooking gas supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
The state government raised the PNG supply to commercial sectors, now totaling a 50% increase, following demands from the hotel industry. This adjustment aims to prevent closures of food joints struggling with gas shortages. Previously, an initial 20% rise was implemented, followed by another 10% increase before the latest boost.
Concerns over the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for Gulf energy supplies, have exacerbated supply challenges. Bhujbal highlighted the importance of sustaining gas supply to the hospitality sector to avoid operational changes and infrastructure adjustments required for switching to alternatives like kerosene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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