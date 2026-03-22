Left Menu

AAP Threatens Budget Session Boycott Amid Legislative Tensions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to boycott the Delhi Assembly's Budget session if the suspension of four of its MLAs is not revoked. Atishi, the Leader of Opposition, accused the BJP of stifling AAP through privilege notices and suspensions. The BJP refuted these claims, saying legislative business is being prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:07 IST
AAP Threatens Budget Session Boycott Amid Legislative Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to boycott the Delhi Assembly's Budget session if the suspension of four party legislators is not revoked, as stated by Leader of Opposition Atishi. Speaking at a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of suppressing AAP through privilege notices and legislator suspensions.

The BJP responded sharply, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva arguing that Atishi is struggling to accept that the assembly is now focusing on legislative business rather than political speeches. He emphasized that this is a notable change from the previous AAP government's approach.

At the heart of the controversy is the suspension of AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Somdutt, and Jarnail Singh. Atishi noted last session's decision led to these MLAs being removed from the official WhatsApp group. The threat of protest grows as AAP demands revocation to ensure their participation in upcoming legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026