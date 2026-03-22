AAP Threatens Budget Session Boycott Amid Legislative Tensions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to boycott the Delhi Assembly's Budget session if the suspension of four party legislators is not revoked, as stated by Leader of Opposition Atishi. Speaking at a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of suppressing AAP through privilege notices and legislator suspensions.

The BJP responded sharply, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva arguing that Atishi is struggling to accept that the assembly is now focusing on legislative business rather than political speeches. He emphasized that this is a notable change from the previous AAP government's approach.

At the heart of the controversy is the suspension of AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Somdutt, and Jarnail Singh. Atishi noted last session's decision led to these MLAs being removed from the official WhatsApp group. The threat of protest grows as AAP demands revocation to ensure their participation in upcoming legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)