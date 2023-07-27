Left Menu

President lauds Brahma Kumaris organization’s efforts for making humanity aware

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is not just an organization, but also a social and spiritual campaign run by women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:48 IST
The President said that from time to time some negative thoughts disturb our minds. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu laid foundation stone for “Divine Light House” of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Dasabatia, Tamando today (July 27, 2023) and launched its theme of the year “The Year of Positive Change” for conducting seminars and conferences.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is not just an organization, but also a social and spiritual campaign run by women.

The President said that both material and spiritual development are necessary for humanity. She added that technology is the driver of change and that change is unavoidable and necessary for development. She stated that materialistic changes can give us happiness but one can attain mental peace by following the spiritual path. She was happy to note that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is paving the way for spirituality through meditation and a disciplined lifestyle.

The President said that from time to time some negative thoughts disturb our minds. She added that by due to lack of introspection, we start falling prey to negative thinking. She said that feelings of envy and hatred start increasing within us. She added that the biggest challenge before us today is to get rid of negative thoughts and move towards positivity. She appreciated Brahma Kumaris organization’s efforts for making humanity aware and helping people move forward in a positive direction. 

(With Inputs from PIB)

