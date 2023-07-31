Left Menu

Britain condemns attempts to undermine democracy in Niger

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 03:15 IST
Britain on Sunday said it condemns attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in Niger and said the country stands by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to restore stability Niger, according to a statement from the UK government.

"The UK is a committed partner of Niger's democratically elected government and calls for President Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order," the statement added.

