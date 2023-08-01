US presses Taliban on human rights, detention of US citizens
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 00:22 IST
U.S. officials urged the Taliban to reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, the State Department said on Monday.
In a meeting in Doha, Qatar, the American officials also pressed the Taliban representatives for the immediate release of detained U.S. citizens, the State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement