Russian defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 10:24 IST
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has visited the frontline headquarters of the "Centre" army group involved in the Ukrainian conflict, TASS cited the defence ministry as saying on Friday.
Shoigu was briefed by group commander Andrei Mordvichev, it said, without disclosing the location of the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
