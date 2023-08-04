Left Menu

Punjab: Man marching 'aggressively' towards BSF troops shot dead near India-Pak border

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:22 IST
Punjab: Man marching 'aggressively' towards BSF troops shot dead near India-Pak border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an unidentified man marching towards them ''aggressively'' near the barbed fencing along the India-Pakistan border on Friday morning, officials said.

According to a BSF official, the incident occurred around 4 am near the Bhikiwind-Khalra village in the neighbouring Tarn Taran district.

He said BSF troops first gave the man repeated warnings after spotting him come towards them.

The official said when the man kept marching in an aggressive posture despite the warnings, the troops opened fire in self-defence.

A police official said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and how he reached the barbed fencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023