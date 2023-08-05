Left Menu

Imran Khan's party moves High Court, terms his arrest 'abduction at gunpoint'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI party on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court terming the arrest of its chief Imran Khan as abduction at gunpoint by the Punjab police.Petitioner Umair Niazi, PTI additional secretary general, requested the court to take up his petition without any delay and direct the Punjab police and government to produce the former prime minister before it to ensure his safety.The government has kept Mr Khan in illegal custody.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-08-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:59 IST
Imran Khan's party moves High Court, terms his arrest 'abduction at gunpoint'
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court terming the arrest of its chief Imran Khan as ''abduction at gunpoint'' by the Punjab police.

Petitioner Umair Niazi, PTI additional secretary general, requested the court to take up his petition without any delay and direct the Punjab police and government to produce the former prime minister before it to ensure his safety.

''The government has kept Mr Khan in illegal custody. Imran Khan was attending a meeting at his Zaman Park residence at 12:45 pm today when some 200 policemen barged into the house and abducted him at gunpoint. They are keeping him in illegal custody,'' the petitioner said, and requested the court to take up the petition today (Saturday) itself and order the authorities to produce him before it.

Niazi alleged the police ''kidnapped'' Khan without showing him the court order of his conviction in Toshakhana case. Khan has been taken to an undisclosed location, thereby, it is requested to produce him before the LHC, Niazi pleaded before the court.

Earlier in the day, 70-year-old Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after the Islamabad trial court convicted him in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Bar Association condemned the conviction of Khan, saying, ''it is a slaughter of justice and violation of law pertaining to fair trial''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023