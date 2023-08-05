Punjab: Factory worker dies while repairing machine
A 28-year-old cattle feed factory worker died in Punjabs Phagwara when a sharp component of a machine hit him when he was repairing it on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Vivek Jaswal, a native of Dangoh village in Himachal Pradeshs Una district, they said. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died, police said.
PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
