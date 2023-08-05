Left Menu

Punjab: Factory worker dies while repairing machine

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 05-08-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 20:07 IST
A 28-year-old cattle feed factory worker died in Punjab's Phagwara when a sharp component of a machine hit him when he was repairing it on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Vivek Jaswal, a native of Dangoh village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, they said. Jaswal was injured when he was repairing the machine. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died, police said.

