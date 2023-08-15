Fire at Russian gas station kills 12, injures 50

(Adds details, updates death toll) Aug 15 (Reuters) -

A fire at a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan killed 12 people, including two children, Russian officials said early on Tuesday. The fire started at an auto repair shop in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused a blast spreading to a nearby gas station, officials said.

The number of injuries rose to 50 people, as of midnight local time (21.00 pm GMT), Dagestani Governor Sergei Melikov said. The fire broke out in an area of 500 square meters, local emergency service said. According to the authorities, there was a risk of more explosions, RIA news agency reported.

Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a number of injured people in a local hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)