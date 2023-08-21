Left Menu

Mortal remains of 2 Punjab soldiers, 3 from Haryana consigned to flames

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:15 IST
The mortal remains of two soldiers from Punjab and three from Haryana, who were among the nine soldiers killed in a road accident in Ladakh, were consigned to flames at their respective native places with full military honours on Monday.

Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal (40) and gunner Tarandeep Singh (23) from Punjab were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday. The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma.

The army vehicle was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed when the bodies of the soldiers, hailing from Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot districts in Punjab, arrived at their native places as their family members were inconsolable.

The last rites of Singh were performed at his village Kamali in Fatehgarh Sahib. He joined the army in 2018 and is survived by his parents and a sister.

Prominent among those present during the cremation were Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy, senior superintendent of police Ravjot Grewal and Fatehgarh Sahib deputy commissioner Parneet Shergill.

The mortal remains of Lal were also consigned to flames at his village Sarsari in Kotkapura in Faridkot. He joined the army in 1999 and is survived by his wife and two sons. Among the soldiers from Haryana who were killed in the incident, Ankit from Rohtak, Man Mohan from Palwal and Tejpal from Nuh, were cremated at their native villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

