Kenyan delegation meeting Haitian police chief to assess security force -source

A Kenyan delegation has arrived in Haiti and is meeting the head of the country's national police (PNH), a source told Reuters on Monday, as it assesses leading a possible United Nations-backed security force to help police fight heavily armed gangs.

Haitian gangs have dramatically expanded their territory since last year, driving a humanitarian crisis that has displaced close to 200,000 people. Haiti first called for international security assistance last October but countries have been wary of backing its unelected government.

