2022 Bogtui carnage in which women, children were burnt alive bears testimony to TMC's 'maha jungle raj': PM in Bengal's Birbhum.
PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
2022 Bogtui carnage in which women, children were burnt alive bears testimony to TMC's 'maha jungle raj': PM in Bengal's Birbhum.
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