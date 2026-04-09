Middle East Crisis Spurs Offshore Wind Development in Europe

The ongoing Middle East energy crisis is pushing Europe towards greater energy independence, as stated by Orsted's CEO, Rasmus Errboe, on Thursday. Errboe highlighted the urgency for Europe to stabilize its energy situation by investing more in renewable sources like offshore wind.

Errboe pointed to two global energy crises in less than five years, with Ukraine and now the current Middle East scenario driving energy costs up. This situation, he noted, is challenging Europe to ensure energy security, sovereignty, and competitiveness.

The recent conflict involving Iran has caused significant disruptions in cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a surge in energy prices in Europe, underscoring the importance of accelerating offshore wind projects.