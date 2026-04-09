Ticketing Chaos and Allegations at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Allegations of ticketing fraud rocked the Arun Jaitley Stadium during an IPL match, as Delhi and District Cricket Association director Anand Verma claimed that valid ticket-holder access was denied due to unauthorized entries using duplicate tickets. Verma filed a complaint with Delhi police, citing a serious breach of security protocols.

Verma alleged that his own tickets had been misused by unknown individuals, preventing him and his guests from entering the hospitality section. Despite claims of fraud, DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma dismissed the allegations as a technical error, stating that faulty scanners may have failed to read ticket barcodes correctly.

Amidst these claims, Verma expressed fears over security risks posed by such lapses, criticizing the stadium's internal controls and implying collusion among security personnel. With five more matches scheduled at the venue, resolving these issues remains critical for public safety and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)