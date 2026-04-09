Ticketing Chaos and Allegations at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Anand Verma, director of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, claims valid ticket-holders have been denied entry to IPL matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium by unauthorized persons using fraudulent duplicate tickets. The DDCA denies the charges, attributing the issue to a technical glitch. Concerns over security breaches were raised.
- Country:
- India
Allegations of ticketing fraud rocked the Arun Jaitley Stadium during an IPL match, as Delhi and District Cricket Association director Anand Verma claimed that valid ticket-holder access was denied due to unauthorized entries using duplicate tickets. Verma filed a complaint with Delhi police, citing a serious breach of security protocols.
Verma alleged that his own tickets had been misused by unknown individuals, preventing him and his guests from entering the hospitality section. Despite claims of fraud, DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma dismissed the allegations as a technical error, stating that faulty scanners may have failed to read ticket barcodes correctly.
Amidst these claims, Verma expressed fears over security risks posed by such lapses, criticizing the stadium's internal controls and implying collusion among security personnel. With five more matches scheduled at the venue, resolving these issues remains critical for public safety and trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Army Veteran Charged in National Security Breach
Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Unfolding the Motive
Security Breach at Delhi Assembly: Man Behind SUV Intrusion Sent to Police Custody
Security Breach Sparks Review of Delhi Assembly Protocols
High-Speed Security Breach: A Desperate Plea for Attention