China to extend individual income tax refunding policy for some homebuyers

China will extend until the end of 2025 a policy of refunding individual income tax for homebuyers if they sell an existing home and purchase a new one in the same city within one year, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The ministry will also extend tax preference policies for public rental housing until the end of 2025, it said.

Also Read: China opens up to more destinations for outbound group tourism

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)