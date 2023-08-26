Taiwan reports 20 Chinese military aircraft entered defence zone

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday morning that over the past 24 hours it had detected 20 Chinese air force planes entering the island's air defence zone.

That included fighter jets and drones that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, previously an unofficial barrier between the two sides but which over the past year Chinese aircraft have routinely crossed.

