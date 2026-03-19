FIFA's $14 Billion Vision: Uniting the World Through Football

FIFA has announced a projected record revenue of $14 billion for the 2027-2030 cycle, highlighting the World Cup's financial clout. During a council meeting, President Gianni Infantino emphasized peace amid geopolitical tensions. The revenue, detailed in the 2025 Annual Report, will be reinvested in the sport, with the FIFA Forward program receiving $2.7 billion.

Infantino explained that the earnings are not just figures but represent tangible benefits, including opportunities for players of all genders and ages, infrastructure improvements, and enhanced technology access for member associations. The World Cup remains FIFA's primary income source, allowing for extensive global development efforts.

As part of its announcement, Infantino stressed football's potential for promoting unity during conflicts. Although acknowledging that FIFA cannot resolve geopolitical issues, he reaffirmed its commitment to fostering peace through football. The organization anticipates the expanded 48-team men's World Cup to proceed, urging participants to uphold fair play and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)