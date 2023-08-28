Left Menu

Maharashtra: Father-son duo feared drowned in creek in Palghar

A man and his son are feared drowned after they fell into a creek while taking a selfie in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Monday. The police are yet to locate the two persons who fell into the creek Killa Bunder in Vasai on Sunday, an official said.

A man and his son are feared drowned after they fell into a creek while taking a selfie in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. The police are yet to locate the two persons who fell into the creek Killa Bunder in Vasai on Sunday, an official said. The father-son duo had gone to the creek to dispose off some flowers, and were trying to take a selfie, when they slipped and fell into the water, he said. The victims Shailesh Mane and his son Gajanan are residents of Om Nagar in Vasai, the official said. The local police and firemen have launched a search and rescue operation in the area, he said.

