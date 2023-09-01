Left Menu

Young generation to play pivotal role in turning India into developed country: Hardeep Puri

Puri addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of youth involvement in nation-building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:01 IST
Young generation to play pivotal role in turning India into developed country: Hardeep Puri
  • Country:
  • India

The young generation will play a decisive role in the transformation of India into a developed country by 2047, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

The minister interacted with children who recently received mobile tablets as part of a YUVA Unstoppable initiative aimed at promoting digital literacy and educational access among the underprivileged youth, according to a statement.

It stated that Yuva Unstoppable is an India & US-registered non-profit which has benefited more than 5,000 schools and 6 million underprivileged beneficiaries across 20 states of India. Puri addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of youth involvement in nation-building. He shared his own journey, emphasizing the role of determination, perseverance, and innovation in achieving success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023