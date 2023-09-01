White House sees 'viable diplomatic solutions' in Gabon, Niger
The White House said on Friday that it is still pursuing "viable diplomatic solutions" to the situations in Gabon and Niger.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby made the comment in response to a question from a reporter about the aftermath of two of the coups in West and Central Africa this year.
"We're still pursuing what we believe to be potentially viable diplomatic solutions here to see that democratic institutions are respected in both countries," he said.
