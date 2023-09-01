Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes over as Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor took over as Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel (AOP) on 01 Sep 23. On the occasion of taking over, he laid wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the fighter stream of Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986. In a career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has held various key field and staff appointments. Prior to his present appointment, he was Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command, Prayagraj.

In recognition for his meritorious services, he was awarded Vayu Sena Medal in 2008 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022 by the Hon'ble President of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)