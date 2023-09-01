India fortunate to have leader like PM Modi, says Home Minister Amit Shah

India is fortunate to have got a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is paving the way to make the country first in the world, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. Inaugurating the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign here, Shah said the self confidence that has been instilled in the mind of every citizen has happened through programmes such as the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' or 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh'.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

''The confidence instilled in the minds of every Indian through such programmes serves as inspiration for our courageous soldiers to carry out surgical strikes, empowers our scientists to develop COVID-19 vaccine, and provides courage to ISRO scientists to reach the Moon and the orbit of the Sun,'' he said.

The home minister said 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' is not just a programme, but a medium to connect with the future of the country.

''This programme can become a medium to make oneself a part of the process of making the country great and after 25 years when the present generation will lead a great India, then they will have the satisfaction in their mind that the previous generation had helped make a very strong India,'' he said.

Connecting every person with the future of the country, connecting their feelings with the progress of the country and connecting the efforts of every person with the progress and development of the country is the test of leadership and its responsibility, Shah said.

''The whole country is fortunate that after a long time, we have got a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is paving the way to make the country first in the world during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav','' he said.

The Indian economy has moved from the 11th position to the fifth position globally, and soon it will become the third largest economy in the world, Shah said.

The home minister said the more than two lakh programmes organised during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' under Prime Minister Modi's leadership have once again awakened the spirit of patriotism in the entire nation. These programmes will conclude with the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign, he said.

Shah said that Modi had called upon all citizens from the ramparts of the Red Fort to take 'Panch Pran' – the goal of a developed India, to remove the mentality of slavery, to be proud of our traditions, to dedicate our life to unity and integrity, and to awaken a sense of duty in the mind of every citizen.

The 'Panch Pran' are the highway to building a great India, the home minister said and highlighted that 23 crore houses, offices and buildings across the country hoisted the tricolour after the prime minister's call for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

He said that the whole country joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by respecting the call of the prime minister. ''The result of this patriotic feeling was that recently 'Chandrayaan' has reached the 'Shiv Shakti' point on the Moon, which is a very proud moment for all countrymen,'' the home minister said.

He said the feeling of pride in the mind of every person of the country has arisen with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The idea behind the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' camapign is that every individual, family, citizen, and child should connect emotionally with the idea of creating a great India, Shah said.

''From September 1 to 30, every household, ward, and village will collect 'mitti' (soil) or grains in a pot (Kalash) following it up from October 1-13 at the block and later, from October 22-27, at the state level, and finally, from October 28-30, these 7,500 pots will reach Delhi,'' he said.

The prime minister will put soil from these 'Amrit Kalash' in the 'Amrit Vatika' created at Delhi to honour the country's bravehearts, he said and added that this will remind every citizen that ''we must make India great during the period of 'Amritkal'''.

