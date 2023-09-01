Left Menu

Artisan accused gets bail in Kanhaiya Lal murder case

His counsel Akhil Chaudhary said that the sword was blunt and Mohammad committed no offence.He argued that Mohammad and his family were involved in minakari- a process of painting and colouring the surfaces of metals and ceramic tiles. Mohammad will be released after formalities are completed, Chaudhary said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:50 IST
Artisan accused gets bail in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
  • Country:
  • India

A Special NIA court here on Friday granted bail to one of the nine accused under trial in the Kanhaiya Lal Murder case of Udaipur.

The court granted bail to Farhad Mohammad, who was arrested under Arms Act in July last year after a sword was recovered from his house in Udaipur. His counsel Akhil Chaudhary said that the sword was blunt and Mohammad committed no offence.

He argued that Mohammad and his family were involved in 'minakari'- a process of painting and colouring the surfaces of metals and ceramic tiles. The counsel submitted that Mohammad and his family paint and decorate such products and sell them in local markets and also Mohammad was not charged under UAPA or criminal conspiracy.

''On these grounds, the court granted bail to Farhad Mohammad,'' Chaudhary said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who had accused him of insulting Islam after he allegedly posted content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The matter was investigated by the National Investigation Agency. Mohammad will be released after formalities are completed, Chaudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023