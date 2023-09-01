Artisan accused gets bail in Kanhaiya Lal murder case

A Special NIA court here on Friday granted bail to one of the nine accused under trial in the Kanhaiya Lal Murder case of Udaipur.

The court granted bail to Farhad Mohammad, who was arrested under Arms Act in July last year after a sword was recovered from his house in Udaipur. His counsel Akhil Chaudhary said that the sword was blunt and Mohammad committed no offence.

He argued that Mohammad and his family were involved in 'minakari'- a process of painting and colouring the surfaces of metals and ceramic tiles. The counsel submitted that Mohammad and his family paint and decorate such products and sell them in local markets and also Mohammad was not charged under UAPA or criminal conspiracy.

''On these grounds, the court granted bail to Farhad Mohammad,'' Chaudhary said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who had accused him of insulting Islam after he allegedly posted content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The matter was investigated by the National Investigation Agency. Mohammad will be released after formalities are completed, Chaudhary said.

