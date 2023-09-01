Shiv Sena (UBT) ex-corporator `commits suicide', body found on railway tracks in Mumbai

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:33 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Sudhir Sayaji More allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving suburban train near Ghatkopar station in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against a woman on a complaint filed by More's son later in the day.

The body of the 62-year-old Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was found on the tracks in the early hours. He had been seen jumping in front of a local train heading for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 11.30 pm on Thursday, said the official.

The former corporator, who was Ratnagiri district communication chief of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, lived in Parksite area of suburban Vikhroli.

An offence under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) was registered against a woman at Kurla Railway Police Station on a complaint filed by More's son, the official said. The woman caused mental harassment to his father, the complainant alleged. Further probe was on, the police official said.

