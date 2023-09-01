Left Menu

ED seizes Rs 1.27 cr cash after FEMA raids against Rajasthan hospitality group

The searches that began on August 29 raided several locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, and Delhi in connection with the case involving Triton Hotels Resorts Pvt Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt Ltd, and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others, the agency said in a statement.The searches, launched under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act FEMA, ended on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:46 IST
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 1.27 crore in ''unaccounted'' cash in three-day-long searches against a Rajasthan-based hospitality group and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law.

The searches, launched under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), ended on Thursday. Rattan Kant Sharma is alleged to be an old business partner of a relative of a top politician in Rajasthan. The agency said it took action in the case acting on the basis of ''credible information that Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd received FDI from Shivnar Holdings Ltd Mauritius at a huge premium which was revised several times violating FEMA provisions.'' ''Information further revealed that Triton Group has been involved in hawala transactions having cross- border implications,'' it alleged. The agency seized Rs 1.27 crore in unaccounted cash, various ''incriminating'' documents, including digital evidence, hard disks, and mobiles which reveal large-scale transactions done by the group out of the books of account, the ED said. It added that ''unaccounted'' cash receipts have been invested in development of hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

