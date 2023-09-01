Left Menu

Man kills ailing, bedridden mother in Nagpur, arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing his ailing, bedridden 50-year-old mother, a police official said on Friday.

Aniket Meshram (25) killed her by inflicting injuries on Durga Meshram's neck and cheek on Thursday evening, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

''Durga Meshram has ailments like tuberculosis, diabetes, high blood pressure etc. She is bedridden and unable to speak. Ankit is a painter and her primary caretaker,'' he said.

He fled from the scene of crime but was held some time later, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

