Russian Defence Ministry: Ukrainian drone downed in Belgorod region

Russian air defences downed a Ukrainian drone over the southern Belgorod region late on Fiday, the Defence Ministry said on Telegram, while providing no further details.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram that two "airborne objects" had been downed and, according to initial reports, there had been no damage or casualties.

